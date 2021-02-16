Elephant calf deserted by mother, dies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An injured, three-month-old elephant calf, deserted by his mother in the Kargudi forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) died on Monday evening. The calf was spotted earlier in the day in a highly dehydrated condition.

It had suffered a deep wound on the forehead, sources said. “We dressed the wound and tried to rehydrate the calf orally. We also took efforts to reunite it with its herd. We also planned to bring it to the camp if the animal could not be reunited,” said KK Kaushal, field director of MTR.