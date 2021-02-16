Five women killed, five more critically injured after vehicle topples into canal in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a tragic accident, five women were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in toppled into a canal while negotiating a curve at Maniachi here on Tuesday.

According to sources, 31 women farm labourers from Manakadu, Manapadaiveedu and Thirumalakolunthupuram villages in Tirunelveli were heading to a field at Maharajapuram village near Maniachi for farm work.

When the vehicle came near Maniachi police station on the Palayamkottai-Ottapidaram road, the driver lost control while negotiating a curve and it toppled into the canal.

Sources said that five women -- K Petchiammal (30), S Eswari (27), G Malai Azhagu (48), M Petchiammal (54) and V Gomathi (65) -- were killed on the spot.

Maniachi police rescued the injured and rushed them to nearby hospitals including Ottapidaram government hospital and Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH) for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tirunelveli government medical college hospital.

Maniachi police have registered a case and are investigating. The driver N Chithirai, 52, of Manakadu, who escaped unhurt, has been held for questioning.

Police officers involved in the rescue efforts said that at least five other women were critically injured and feared that the death toll might increase.