Five-year-old girl dies after accidently setting self ablaze

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A five-year-old girl in Nanguneri died by accidentally setting herself on fire while playing with matchsticks on Monday. Police said that Lakhsmi (5), daughter of a daily wage labourer Murugan, is a resident of Nanguneri.

On Sunday, she was trying to light a fire when her parents were at work. When she was playing with the matches, one lighted stick fell on her dress and she caught fire. her neighbours and family members later put out the fire after listening to her cries and took her to the hospital. Lakshmi succumbed to her injuries.

RLDA to lease over seven acre-land parcels

Chennai: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids for leasing four land parcels- cumulatively spanning over 7.36 acres in Chennai. Two of the land parcels are in the Ayanavaram Railway Colony, along Konnur High Road and Duncan Road. Two other land parcels are located at Waltax Road (0.27 Acres) and at Pulianthope (2.09 acres). They will be leased out for 45 years.