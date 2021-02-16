Govt did nothing to reduce fuel prices: Udhayanidhi
TIRUPUR: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday charged the State government for taking no steps to reduce fuel prices. He said this while addressing media persons in Kangeyam. On the AIADMK’s alliance with BJP, he said,
“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi held up the hands of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister during his recent Chennai trip, I recalled the image of US President Donald Trump holding up the hands of the Prime Minister. Trump was sent home after the elections,” he quipped.