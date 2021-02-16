LEC screened 113 projects of the State

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state-level empowered committee’s( SLEC) XII (2nd Round)meeting, for special area development( SADP) was held through a webinar on Monday, in which a total of 113 projects for a total cost of `30.65 crore were taken up for a screening.

The meeting was chaired by the vice-chairman C Ponnaiyan, state development policy council (SDPC). During the occasion, C Ponnaiyan highlighted that the CM who is also the chairman of SDPC has been giving more emphasis to health projects especially during COVID period.