Lokayukta will probe corruption allegations against Ministers: HC told

CHENNAI: The State on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the allegations of corruption moved against the Cabinet ministers by former DMK MLA Appavu has been forwarded to the Lokayukta to inquire. The issue pertains to Appavu moving a PIL alleging Rs 500 crore scam in replacing 23.72 lakh streetlights in village panchayats across the state with LED lights. Appavu sought the DVAC to investigate by registering an FIR under the prevention of corruption act after seeking consent from the Governor.

Accusing Local Administration Minister SP Velumani of resorting to illegalities, he wanted the court to direct the DVAC to register an FIR against the minister. The petitioner also alleged that the Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj has diverted 2,100 kg of such subsidised rice procured from the Food Corporation of India private rice mills.

On Monday, when the issue came before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy it was informed by the state that the complaint has been forwarded to Lokayukta for enquiry. The judges recording the submissions directed the State to file a detailed report and adjourned it by five weeks.

Interim stay ordered on proceedings against DMK leader RS Bharathi

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim stay on proceedings in the SC/ST case initiated against DMK leader RS Bharathi till February 22. He was booked by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai, on May 23 for his alleged derogatory remark against members of SC/ST communities. Counsel for the petitioner told the court that the case was registered with political intentions by the ruling party. The State then submitted that all due procedure was followed while registering the case. Justice N Sathishkumar recorded the submissions and ordered an interim stay on proceedings till February 22, when the State police will file its counter.