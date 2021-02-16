Man with suspected Maoist links arrested

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 68-year-old man suspected to be a Maoist sympathiser was arrested on Monday. A special police team, which arrested Siddhanantham, a resident of Harur in Dharmapuri district, has been interrogating whether he had links with Maoists over the past year while he was absconding.

Siddhantham was one among 16 persons who were booked for raising anti-government slogans at the funeral of Manivasagam, a resident of Ramamoorthy Nagar, who was shot dead in an encounter by Kerala police in October 2019.

Over the next few days, six persons were arrested and remanded them in prison. On February 7 this year, the police team had arrested three more. The police are on the lookout for the remaining six persons.