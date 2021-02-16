STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Only we’re keeping our word on poll promises: Palaniswami

DMK’s poll promises blow away in the air, whereas the AIADMK is keeping its word, Palaniswami says at the marriage function of 123 people in Coimbatore

Published: 16th February 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi chennai visit

PM Narendra Modi flashes a victory sign along with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam at a function held in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is the only party implementing its poll promises, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday. He accused the DMK on faltering on its promises, and said, “In 2006, the DMK announced two acres of land each for landless farmers. However, that did not happen. DMK’s poll promises blow away in the air, whereas AIADMK is keeping its word.”

Considering the plight of the poor, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa initiated financial assistance and distributed eight grams of gold to facilitate their marriage. “While a total of Rs 6,010 crore has been allotted as financial aid and for the gold (to make ‘thaali’), over 11 lakh people have benefitted from the scheme. Likewise, as many as 2,98,841 working women got two-wheelers, for which Rs 731.33 crore had been allocated as subsidy.

In the last 10 years, the government has formed as many as 26,43,615 lakh self help groups (SHG), of which 72,680 SHGs are in Coimbatore alone. Rs 2,552 crore has also been given as credit to SHG members through banks,” said Palaniswami. He added, “Due to the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical colleges, as many as 435 students from poor backgrounds have secured medical seats this year. The State government has also inaugurated 2,000 Amma clinics within a short span of time.

Palaniswami was speaking at a marriage function of 123 people, organised by AIADMK Coimbatore district south unit, at Perur Chettipalayam. AIADMK is the only party in the country that organises events such as mass marriages for poor who cannot afford to conduct one, he said. “This event is an example for AIADMK never working based on religion or caste. People from all the communities – Christian, Muslim and Hindu – have tied the knot under one roof on this stage,” said Palaniswami.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that they had been carrying out welfare activities to the poor as per wishes of the late Jayalalithaa. “Amma (Jayalalithaa) wanted to put a full stop to the DMK regime which never thought of people’s welfare. Hence, she had decided to protest against the DMK in Coimbatore, which then spread to Tiruchy and Madurai, resulting in DMK’s fall in 2011.

The good-hearted people from the Kongu belt laid the foundation for AIADMK’s victory that year,” said Panneerselvam. Also speaking at the event, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani expressed confidence of Palaniswami becoming the Chief Minister again. 

Modi to visit Coimbatore on February 25
Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Coimbatore on February 25, BJP State president L Murugan said on Monday. Prior to this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would chair a meeting of the youth wing in Salem on February 21. Speaking about seat sharing with AIADMK, Murugan said talks were progressing well and expressed confidence that BJP will have double digit representation in the Assembly. On rising fuel prices, Murugan said prices were fixed based upon the international market and added the situation was under control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp