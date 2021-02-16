Only we’re keeping our word on poll promises: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is the only party implementing its poll promises, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday. He accused the DMK on faltering on its promises, and said, “In 2006, the DMK announced two acres of land each for landless farmers. However, that did not happen. DMK’s poll promises blow away in the air, whereas AIADMK is keeping its word.”

Considering the plight of the poor, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa initiated financial assistance and distributed eight grams of gold to facilitate their marriage. “While a total of Rs 6,010 crore has been allotted as financial aid and for the gold (to make ‘thaali’), over 11 lakh people have benefitted from the scheme. Likewise, as many as 2,98,841 working women got two-wheelers, for which Rs 731.33 crore had been allocated as subsidy.

In the last 10 years, the government has formed as many as 26,43,615 lakh self help groups (SHG), of which 72,680 SHGs are in Coimbatore alone. Rs 2,552 crore has also been given as credit to SHG members through banks,” said Palaniswami. He added, “Due to the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical colleges, as many as 435 students from poor backgrounds have secured medical seats this year. The State government has also inaugurated 2,000 Amma clinics within a short span of time.

Palaniswami was speaking at a marriage function of 123 people, organised by AIADMK Coimbatore district south unit, at Perur Chettipalayam. AIADMK is the only party in the country that organises events such as mass marriages for poor who cannot afford to conduct one, he said. “This event is an example for AIADMK never working based on religion or caste. People from all the communities – Christian, Muslim and Hindu – have tied the knot under one roof on this stage,” said Palaniswami.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that they had been carrying out welfare activities to the poor as per wishes of the late Jayalalithaa. “Amma (Jayalalithaa) wanted to put a full stop to the DMK regime which never thought of people’s welfare. Hence, she had decided to protest against the DMK in Coimbatore, which then spread to Tiruchy and Madurai, resulting in DMK’s fall in 2011.

The good-hearted people from the Kongu belt laid the foundation for AIADMK’s victory that year,” said Panneerselvam. Also speaking at the event, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani expressed confidence of Palaniswami becoming the Chief Minister again.

Modi to visit Coimbatore on February 25

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Coimbatore on February 25, BJP State president L Murugan said on Monday. Prior to this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would chair a meeting of the youth wing in Salem on February 21. Speaking about seat sharing with AIADMK, Murugan said talks were progressing well and expressed confidence that BJP will have double digit representation in the Assembly. On rising fuel prices, Murugan said prices were fixed based upon the international market and added the situation was under control.