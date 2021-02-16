STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palaniswami’s next campaign from Wednesday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will commence his sixth phase of election campaign tour for three days on Wednesday in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani at the mass marriage ceremony organised to commemorate the late CM J Jaya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will commence his sixth phase of election campaign tour for three days on Wednesday in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. Palaniswami will reach Thoothukudi by flight on Wednesday morning and will campaign at Srivaikundam before leaving to Thiruchendur for a meeting with women, a release from party headquarters said.

Around 1.40 pm, he will address functionaries of AIADMK youth and young women, and IT wings at Mappillaiyoorani. Later, he will meet public at Thoothukudi. A public meeting at Valliyur in Radhapuram Assembly constituency, interaction with women members at Kalakkadu in Nanguneri constituency, consultative meetings with functionaries of party youth and young women, and IT wings at Melacheval in Ambasamuthiram constituency and Alangulam, a public meeting at Pavur Chathiram in Tenkasi constituency and an interaction with women members in Tenkasi are scheduled for the Chief Minister on Thursday.

On Friday, he will address a public meeting in Kadayanallur at 10 am, interact with women members at Puliyangudi in Vasudevanallur constituency at 11.30 am, and meet functionaries of party youth and young women, and IT wings in Sankarankoil at 12.15 pm.

