Rahul Gandhi’s next TN tour from Feb 27

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on his second phase campaign tour in the State on February 27. During the three-day visit, he will meet public in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts, TNCC president KS Alagiri said on Monday.

Welcoming the Union government’s move to group seven Scheduled Caste communities that are listed separately, Alagiri said that former Congress MLA S Peter Alphonse was the first one to raise the issue in the State Assembly, and Congress MP Manickam Tagore had earlier raised it in the Parliament.

The Congress leader alleged that the amount of farm loans waived in Salem and Erode districts are more than twice the amount of farm loans waived in the Delta districts. “There are some irregularities in the farm loan waiver for these two districts,” he added.