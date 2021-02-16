STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu interim budget on February 23, announcement of new initiatives likely 

Though the top officials are non-committal about this, there are indications that the AIADMK government may come out with a few announcements if necessary.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By T Muruganandham 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The interim budget for 2021-22 to be presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on February 23 is likely to have some new announcements. 

Though the top officials are non-committal about this, there are indications that the AIADMK government may come out with a few announcements if necessary. “Conventionally, the government won't announce any new initiatives in the interim budget since it cannot issue GOs and also because if the government which takes over after the elections may reverse it.

Generally, interim budget will be a review of the performances of the government. But that convention has been broken in recent times. However, as of now, the interim budget will be as per the conventions. But if the government feels the need for making a statement on one or two subjects, it can do so,” sources said.

When asked whether the government can make new announcements in the interim budget just ahead of elections, Subhash C Kashyap, former secretary-general of the Lok Sabha told The New Indian Express: “It is a question of propriety and not about illegality. There is no bar on the government to announce new initiatives in this regard. If the government is not a care-taker one and if it has full confidence in the House, there is no bar on announcing new initiatives. But the members can express their views like it should not have been done etc.,”

Panneerselvam will be presenting the interim budget in the House temporarily functioning at Kalaivanar Arangam due to Corona threat. The session is likely to be a short one but the Business Advisory Committee will decide about the duration of the session.

Also, the quick pace of preparations for the Assembly elections by the Election Commission as well as the political parties are indicative of early elections, i.e., by the end of April. 

The ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP want the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to complete the polling by the last week of April to avoid hardship to the students as well as voters during the peak of the summer. Also, the two Dravidian majors will be completing the process of receiving applications from the party aspirants who wish to contest the elections by March 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu interim budget Tamil Nadu polls O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp