Tamil Nadu interim budget on February 23, announcement of new initiatives likely 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The interim budget for 2021-22 to be presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on February 23 is likely to have some new announcements.

Though the top officials are non-committal about this, there are indications that the AIADMK government may come out with a few announcements if necessary. “Conventionally, the government won't announce any new initiatives in the interim budget since it cannot issue GOs and also because if the government which takes over after the elections may reverse it.

Generally, interim budget will be a review of the performances of the government. But that convention has been broken in recent times. However, as of now, the interim budget will be as per the conventions. But if the government feels the need for making a statement on one or two subjects, it can do so,” sources said.

When asked whether the government can make new announcements in the interim budget just ahead of elections, Subhash C Kashyap, former secretary-general of the Lok Sabha told The New Indian Express: “It is a question of propriety and not about illegality. There is no bar on the government to announce new initiatives in this regard. If the government is not a care-taker one and if it has full confidence in the House, there is no bar on announcing new initiatives. But the members can express their views like it should not have been done etc.,”

Panneerselvam will be presenting the interim budget in the House temporarily functioning at Kalaivanar Arangam due to Corona threat. The session is likely to be a short one but the Business Advisory Committee will decide about the duration of the session.

Also, the quick pace of preparations for the Assembly elections by the Election Commission as well as the political parties are indicative of early elections, i.e., by the end of April.

The ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP want the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to complete the polling by the last week of April to avoid hardship to the students as well as voters during the peak of the summer. Also, the two Dravidian majors will be completing the process of receiving applications from the party aspirants who wish to contest the elections by March 5.