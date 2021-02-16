This election is battle to protect Dravidian ideology: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Unlike previous Assembly elections, 2021 will be a battle to protect Dravidian ideology and social justice, DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Monday.

Addressing party cadre ahead of her campaign in Dharmapuri, Kanimozhi said, “AIADMK has been our main opponent all these years. But this time, we are up against the BJP-led AIADMK. The State has lost its independence and we are facing an election to uphold social justice. This election is not about the victory of MK Stalin but of the victory of Dravidam.”

Appealing to cadre to stay united, she said, “There may be minor conflicts within the party. The AIADMK will try to take advantage of these conflicts.

We must stand united,” adding cadre must work for the victory of any candidate announced by Stalin.

Kanimozhi addressed people in Errapatti, Thoppur, Jarugu, and Nagarkoodal before taking part in a public meeting in Dharmapuri.