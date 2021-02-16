STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN unveils MSME policy; targets 2 lakh crore investments and jobs for 20 lakh persons by 2025

The M-TIPB will play an active role to support the MSMEs for participation in National and International Trade Fairs and Exhibitions.

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is targeting Rs 2 lakh crore worth investments in the next four years in the MSME sector as it unveiled its new MSME policy to make the state vibrant eco-system for MSMEs and startups.

The MSME policy which was released by Chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami besides targeting Rs 2 lakh crore investments also aims to create job opportunities for 20 lakh persons and increase the share of exports in the state by 25 per cent.

As per the policy, MSME Trade and Investment Bureau (M-TIPB) will provide escort services to prospective foreign investors in the MSME sector. M-TIPB will facilitate the entrepreneurs for availing clearances from the Single Window Portal and escort them for setting up of industries and availing incentives to them.  The vendor MSMEs for the large enterprises will also be identified by M-TIPB. This will accomplish the goal of making the state Asia’s most favoured investment destination for MSMEs as envisaged in the Vision 2023 document.

The M-TIPB will play an active role to support the MSMEs for participation in National and International Trade Fairs and Exhibitions. The overseas markets will be explored for MSME products. Similarly, District Industries Centres (DIC) will play an active role for the promotion of Export Hubs in the districts after analysing the export potential in the districts in coordination with Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Under the policy, the state will set up a corpus of Rs 500 crore for the Estate Infrastructure Development and Maintenance Fund will be setup for up-gradation and better maintenance of TANSIDCO estates. Initially an amount of Rs 100 Crore (50pc by TANSIDCO and 50pc by State Government), will be earmarked for this purpose. Demand-driven additional special infrastructure in existing TANSIDCO industrial estates will be provided by contributing up to 50pc of the cost from this fund, with the rest to be met by the user industry associations or bank loans with the condition that the same would be maintained through user charges.

It is learnt the infrastructure support for privately developed Industrial Estate is enhanced from Rs 10 crore per estate estate to Rs 15 crore per estate. Similarly the infrastructure support for shifting the existing units will be enhanced from Rs 15 crore per estate to Rs 20 crore per estate. 

In a bid to improve competitiveness and productivity in MSMEs, the state MSME Department will design an MSME Manufacturing Competitiveness and Sustainability Initiative (MC&SI) to incentivize resource efficiency, environmental sustainability, and adoption of international product or process quality standards, as per the newly released policy.

The policy would be reviewed by the MSME Investment Promotion and Monitoring Board as constituted under the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018.  
 

