Do not permit Rahul Gandhi to interact with students: AIADMK leader

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK (West) Secretary, Om Sakthi Sekhar on Tuesday urged the Chief Secretary, Ashwani Kumar, not to permit Rahul Gandhi to interact with the students at the Bharathidasan government college for women.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Sekhar said that educational institutions should not be used for political purpose. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in a bid to show his faithfulness to Rahul Gandhi, had arranged the interaction. Moreover, it is also important to follow Covid safety measures to ensure that there is no spread of the virus and the numbers have come down, Sekhar said.

It may be noted that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Puducherry today and will have an interaction with fishermen at Solainagar and the students of Bharathidasan Govt Women’s College. He will also address a public meeting.

Alagiri urges Tamil Nadu Congress to attend Rahul’s Pondy meet

Chennai: TN Congress president KS Alagiri on Tuesday invited cadre of the State unit to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Puducherry, scheduled for Wednesday. In a press release, Alagiri said, “In Puducherry, the Congress is protecting its government from the undemocratic efforts of BJP and the Lieutenant Governor. Rahul Gandhi will to expose their anti-democratic activities,” he said. He further urged cadre from Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu to come together. ENS