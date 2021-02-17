STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Do not permit Rahul Gandhi to interact with students: AIADMK leader

Moreover, it is also important to follow Covid safety measures to ensure that there is no spread of the virus and the numbers have come down, Sekhar said.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Puducherry, this is the ambience in the streets on Tuesday. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Puducherry, this is the ambience in the streets on Tuesday. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK (West) Secretary, Om Sakthi Sekhar on Tuesday urged the Chief Secretary, Ashwani Kumar, not to permit Rahul Gandhi to interact with the students at the Bharathidasan government college for women.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Sekhar said that educational institutions should not be used for political purpose. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in a bid to show his faithfulness to Rahul Gandhi, had arranged the interaction. Moreover, it is also important to follow Covid safety measures to ensure that there is no spread of the virus and the numbers have come down, Sekhar said.

It may be noted that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Puducherry today and will have an interaction with fishermen at Solainagar and the students of Bharathidasan Govt Women’s College. He will also address a public meeting.

Alagiri urges Tamil Nadu Congress  to attend Rahul’s Pondy meet
Chennai: TN Congress president KS Alagiri on Tuesday invited cadre of the State unit to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Puducherry, scheduled for Wednesday. In a press release, Alagiri said, “In Puducherry, the Congress is protecting its government from the undemocratic efforts of BJP and the Lieutenant Governor. Rahul Gandhi will to expose their anti-democratic activities,” he said. He further urged cadre from Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu to come together.  ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Tamil Nadu elections Rahul Gandhi Om Sakthi Sekhar
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp