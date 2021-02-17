STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC dismisses bail plea of former judge CS Karnan

Karnan was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police, Central Crime Branch on December 2.

Published: 17th February 2021

Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions moved by former judge CS Karnan, who was arrested for making derogatory remarks against women judicial staff and judges, videos of which were circulated online.

Karnan was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police, Central Crime Branch on December 2. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the former judge was frustrated and not in a stable state of mind when the offence was committed, adding he was off his senses and has already apologised and is still willing to tender an apology.

The wife and son of the judge had also filed an affidavit that he is mentally disturbed since 2017. Dismissing the arguments moved by defense counsel, Justice V Bharathidasan observed, “The utterances made by him in the videos would prima facie indicate that all those statements were made in a clear state of mind and uploaded the same on social media platforms fully knowing the consequences of his action and also the nature of the act he was doing....

whenever the objectionable act of the petitioner was condemned by the well reasoned persons, he used to react quickly and start abusing them in vulgar language.” He further said if the accused is released on bail, there is every possibility that he will interfere with the investigation.

