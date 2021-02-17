STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Industrial boost: UKIBC signs pact with Guidance Tamil Nadu

The signing of the pact comes after multiple interactions between Guidance, the UKIBC and British businesses, including a closed-door roundtable, earlier this year.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the premier agency focused on accelerating industrial development in the State. The MoU was signed by Dr Neeraj Mittal, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and Jayant Krishna, Group CEO, UKIBC, in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The signing of the pact comes after multiple interactions between Guidance, the UKIBC and British businesses, including a closed-door roundtable, earlier this year. Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Krishna said, “Tamil Nadu’s industry-friendly policies, geographical advantage and focused effort has helped UK companies tackle the pandemic.

This has happened due to the steps taken by the government to reboot the economy and support economic activities in the State. The MoUs signed today are another example of the collaboration between the UK and India in strengthening our partnership. This will further deepen UK’s ties with India’s second-highest GDP ranked State, by fostering strong business trade and investment relationships.”

Oliver Ballhatchet, Deputy High Commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, said, “The British Deputy High Commission team is looking forward to helping deliver even more business between the UK and TN.”

According to the pact, the UKIBC will support interactions between UK businesses and the State to provide direct feedback on the ease of doing business, market access and other relevant issues, that can bolster business confidence and enhance the operating environment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UKIBC Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp