Industrial boost: UKIBC signs pact with Guidance Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the premier agency focused on accelerating industrial development in the State. The MoU was signed by Dr Neeraj Mittal, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and Jayant Krishna, Group CEO, UKIBC, in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The signing of the pact comes after multiple interactions between Guidance, the UKIBC and British businesses, including a closed-door roundtable, earlier this year. Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Krishna said, “Tamil Nadu’s industry-friendly policies, geographical advantage and focused effort has helped UK companies tackle the pandemic.

This has happened due to the steps taken by the government to reboot the economy and support economic activities in the State. The MoUs signed today are another example of the collaboration between the UK and India in strengthening our partnership. This will further deepen UK’s ties with India’s second-highest GDP ranked State, by fostering strong business trade and investment relationships.”

Oliver Ballhatchet, Deputy High Commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, said, “The British Deputy High Commission team is looking forward to helping deliver even more business between the UK and TN.”

According to the pact, the UKIBC will support interactions between UK businesses and the State to provide direct feedback on the ease of doing business, market access and other relevant issues, that can bolster business confidence and enhance the operating environment.