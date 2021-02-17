Lost in translation? Puducherry woman's complaint to Rahul Gandhi gets 'mistranslated' by CM

By Online Desk

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy may be a master of many things but translation doesn't seem one of them.

Narayanaswamy found himself in hot soup for mistranslating a fisherwoman's quote from Tamil to English, while she attempted to narrate her woes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the Union Territory to campaign for the party ahead of assembly elections.

A video of the interaction that has since gone viral, shows the woman complaining to Gandhi about the government's negligence in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar.

According to a transcript of the conversation, the woman said: "....No one is supporting us and the sea has been like this. Take the CM for instance...did he visit us even once during the Cyclone? (Nivar)"

Which Narayanaswamy then translated to: "After cyclone Nivar, I visited the area and provided them relief, she is saying that only."

Gandhi kickstarted Congress' campaign at Solainagar fishing village here on Wednesday.

The Union Territory, along with Tamil Nadu, will go to the assembly polls in the next few months.