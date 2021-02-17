STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lost in translation? Puducherry woman's complaint to Rahul Gandhi gets 'mistranslated' by CM

A video of the interaction that has since gone viral, shows the woman complaining to Gandhi about the government's negligence in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Pondicherry chief minister V Narayanasamy interact with fishing community in Puducherry.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Pondicherry chief minister V Narayanasamy interact with fishing community in Puducherry. (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy may be a master of many things but translation doesn't seem one of them.

Narayanaswamy found himself in hot soup for mistranslating a fisherwoman's quote from Tamil to English, while she attempted to narrate her woes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the Union Territory to campaign for the party ahead of assembly elections.

A video of the interaction that has since gone viral, shows the woman complaining to Gandhi about the government's negligence in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar.

According to a transcript of the conversation, the woman said: "....No one is supporting us and the sea has been like this. Take the CM for instance...did he visit us even once during the Cyclone? (Nivar)"

Which Narayanaswamy then translated to: "After cyclone Nivar, I visited the area and provided them relief, she is saying that only."

Gandhi kickstarted Congress' campaign at Solainagar fishing village here on Wednesday.

The Union Territory, along with Tamil Nadu, will go to the assembly polls in the next few months.

