My govt enjoys majority in Puducherry: V Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the Puducherry government facing a fresh crisis with growing number of resignations, a defiant Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said his government still enjoys a majority. At present his government has support of 14 MLAs (including the Speaker) and the opposition also has 14 MLAs including the three nominated MLAs of BJP. Narayanasamy who called an urgent meeting with ministers,

MLAs and AICC Secretaries in-charge of Puducherry Dinesh Gundu Rao and Sanjay Dutt and senior party functionaries at the party office following the resignations of Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday and MLA A John Kumar on Tuesday said that he would function as per the provisions enshrined in the Constitution.

Deputy Speaker M N R Balan said Congress is ready to prove majority on the floor of the house, while Government whip RKR Anantharaman said that there are some members in the opposition who do not want the government to be toppled and they are ready to support the government on the floor of the house.

At the Legislative Assembly Complex, Rangasamy along with AIADMK and BJP members said that owning moral responsibility the Chief Minister should tender his resignation. If he fails to do so, the opposition would chalk out future course of action.