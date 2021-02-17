STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea challenging Chidambaram’s election rejected

The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea challenging election of former Union Minister P Chidambaram from Sivaganga in 2009.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea challenging election of former Union Minister P Chidambaram from Sivaganga in 2009. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana passed the order while dismissing a plea moved by AIADMK candidate RS Raja Kannappan, who lost by 3,354 votes and accused Chidambaram of indulging in corrupt practises.

In his petition, he had requested Chidambaram’s election be declared void and recounting of votes be held in the entire constituency, particularly Alangudi Assembly segment. However, the judge said, “...Unless pleadings contain necessary foundation for raising an appropriate issue, no amount of evidence will be sufficient. In the instant case, there is neither pleading nor evidence to substantiate the allegation of irregularities in the counting of votes.”

The strenuous efforts of the petitioner are not helpful to sustain the allegations. In the absence of both pleadings and proof, mere smallness of margin of votes by which election is decided is irrelevant. It is also not made clear as to how many votes are liable to be rejected as having been transferred when the pleadings are insufficient. The alleged irregularities in counting cannot be gone into, the court said.

Backstory 
AIADMK candidate RS Raja Kannappan, who lost by 3,354 votes. He accused Chidambram of indulging in corrupt practises and requested Chidambaram’s election be declared void.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court P Chidambaram
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp