Plea challenging Chidambaram’s election rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea challenging election of former Union Minister P Chidambaram from Sivaganga in 2009. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana passed the order while dismissing a plea moved by AIADMK candidate RS Raja Kannappan, who lost by 3,354 votes and accused Chidambaram of indulging in corrupt practises.

In his petition, he had requested Chidambaram’s election be declared void and recounting of votes be held in the entire constituency, particularly Alangudi Assembly segment. However, the judge said, “...Unless pleadings contain necessary foundation for raising an appropriate issue, no amount of evidence will be sufficient. In the instant case, there is neither pleading nor evidence to substantiate the allegation of irregularities in the counting of votes.”

The strenuous efforts of the petitioner are not helpful to sustain the allegations. In the absence of both pleadings and proof, mere smallness of margin of votes by which election is decided is irrelevant. It is also not made clear as to how many votes are liable to be rejected as having been transferred when the pleadings are insufficient. The alleged irregularities in counting cannot be gone into, the court said.

Backstory

