PM Modi treats EPS, OPS equally: Murugan

The comment about ‘Donald Trump having lost the presidential election after PM Modi raised hands with him’ seems to have irked the BJP State president L Murugan.

MADURAI: The comment about ‘Donald Trump having lost the presidential election after PM Modi raised hands with him’ seems to have irked the BJP State president L Murugan. Opposing it vehemently, he said that many parties who joined hands with our Prime Minister have won elections but the same could not be said about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

Addressing media persons in Madurai, he said that wherever Rahul Gandhi goes the Congress and its allies have faced setbacks. Talking about how every leader is given importance in the party, he said, “In his recent visit, Rahul mentioned DMK leader Stalin only once.

But, PM Modi treats both Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam equally.” Attacking the DMK, he said that the party would again bring back the ‘katta panchayat’ (kangaroo court). Though the DMK has 90+ MLAs and 35+ MPs, none of them addressed public grievances, he said. “DMK was behind the Go-back-Modi hashtag on Twitter.

Stalin was ready to welcome PMK and DMDK because he wanted to create differences in the AIADMK-alliance,” he said. On seat-sharing, he said the talks with AIADMK has not yet started as a few more parties would come into the alliance. “Our party would release its election manifesto soon which would be the people’s manifesto. The Central government would also ensure that petrol and diesel prices are reduced,” he said. 
 

