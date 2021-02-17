Puthiya Tamilagam's Krishnasamy bats for coalition government in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TENKASI: “Will ally only with the political party that will be ready for power-sharing in the to-be-formed State government,” said Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) Founder Dr Krishnasamy, while addressing the cadre in Kadayanallur on Monday.

Whenever the AIADMK and the DMK won the Assembly election by forming an alliance, they formed their government without sharing power with its allied parties, he claimed. “When these parties allied with the PT in the past, they harvested the votes of Devendrakula Vellalar (DKV) community and won the election.

However, neither its district secretaries accompanied me during the election campaign nor the high command of these Dravidian majors acted against their functionaries for their non-cooperation. We are not ready to be deceived anymore,” Krishnasamy said, adding that the party would win in Tenkasi, Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur, and Sankarankovil constituencies in the upcoming election.

Firm on DKV’s exclusion from the SC list

Talking about the Central government’s recent bill naming the seven sub-sects as DKV, he said that the exclusion of DKV from the list of Scheduled Castes would only satisfy the people of the community. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the name-change will create opportunity for the DKV people. However, only the exclusion from the SC list could do that. With the SC identity, we are not getting jobs and business opportunities and are losing our self-esteem. I advised the PT functionaries not to file any complaint under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against anyone belonging to Backward or Forward Classes,” he said.

‘Conversion not a solution against discrimination’

Citing the 1981 mass religious conversion of Meenakshipuram villagers, Krishnasamy advised its cadre not to convert into another religion. “The change in religion is not a solution against discrimination. It will damage the identity of the DKV community. Exclusion from the SC list will take around 10 to 15 years to show results. We need to stand united as Hindu,” he observed and clarified that he is not a RSS agent as campaigned by a section of media. I was not voted to become an MP in Tenkasi due to this campaign, he claimed.