STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puthiya Tamilagam's Krishnasamy bats for coalition government in Tamil Nadu

Whenever the AIADMK and the DMK won the Assembly election by forming an alliance, they formed their government without sharing power with its allied parties, he claimed.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy. File Photo

By Express News Service

TENKASI: “Will ally only with the political party that will be ready for power-sharing in the to-be-formed State government,” said Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) Founder Dr Krishnasamy, while addressing the cadre in Kadayanallur on Monday.

Whenever the AIADMK and the DMK won the Assembly election by forming an alliance, they formed their government without sharing power with its allied parties, he claimed. “When these parties allied with the PT in the past, they harvested the votes of Devendrakula Vellalar (DKV) community and won the election.

However, neither its district secretaries accompanied me during the election campaign nor the high command of these Dravidian majors acted against their functionaries for their non-cooperation. We are not ready to be deceived anymore,” Krishnasamy said, adding that the party would win in Tenkasi, Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur, and Sankarankovil constituencies in the upcoming election.   

Firm on DKV’s exclusion from the SC list
Talking about the Central government’s recent bill naming the seven sub-sects as DKV, he said that the exclusion of DKV from the list of Scheduled Castes would only satisfy the people of the community. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the name-change will create opportunity for the DKV people. However, only the exclusion from the SC list could do that. With the SC identity, we are not getting jobs and business opportunities and are losing our self-esteem. I advised the PT functionaries not to file any complaint under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against anyone belonging to Backward or Forward Classes,” he said.

‘Conversion not a solution against discrimination’ 
Citing the 1981 mass religious conversion of Meenakshipuram villagers, Krishnasamy advised its cadre not to convert into another religion. “The change in religion is not a solution against discrimination. It will damage the identity of the DKV community. Exclusion from the SC list will take around 10 to 15 years to show results. We need to stand united as Hindu,” he observed and clarified that he is not a RSS agent as campaigned by a section of media. I was not voted to become an MP in Tenkasi due to this campaign, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Elections Puthiya Tamilagam coalition government
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp