STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Puducherry LG on Thursday

She has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday.

Published: 17th February 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, will be sworn-in at a function in Raj Nivas here on Thursday.

A communication from the government said that she will be sworn in at 9 am.

She has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday.

Bedi was Lt Governor here since May 2016.

Soundararajan arrived here today evening and sources said she offered worship at a Pillayar temple in the neighbourhood of Raj Nivas.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her.

A delegation of legislators belonging to the opposition and headed by leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) called on her and presented bouquets.

ALSO READ | Whatever I did was a sacred duty to fulfil my constitutional and moral responsibilities, says Kiran Bedi

Earlier, an official of the union territory handed over the warrant of appointment to the Telangana Governor at Hyderabad.

Krishna Kumar Singh, Spl.

Resident Commissioner, Pondicherry, called on the Telangana governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over the Warrant of Appointment "to discharge the duties as the Lt Governor of Pondicherry," a Raj Bhavan press communique said in Hyderabad.

Puducherry has had four women as Lt Governor earlier including Kiran Bedi.

This is the first time in the history of Puducherry that a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt governor.

Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was given a farewell guard of honour by Puducherry Police outside Raj Nivas.

Sources said Bedi however would remain in Raj Nivas as per her desire till Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp