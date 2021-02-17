STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Zero waste-discharge for tanneries proposed

He added that a five-to-seven-tonne-per-day capacity processing plant was being planned at Ranipet and the work is likely to commence next month.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

water pollution, river pollution

For representational purpose. ( Express Illustration))

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, a major player in the country’s leather exports, and the first State to introduce zero liquid-discharge, is now taking a step further to ensure the tanneries in the State produce “zero waste”. Presently, to achieve zero liquid-discharge, the waste-water is subjected to reverse osmosis (RO) for water recovery and reuse in the leather industry.

The RO reject stream is evaporated to dryness and the solid residue (salt mixture comprising sodium chloride and sulfate) is stored, whose quantity now has reached several lakhs of tonnes. To address the ‘salt’ problem and turn it into wealth, scientists of the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) and Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) in Gujarat, have discovered a novel method that converts waste residual salt into saleable raw material.

KJ Sreeram, director, CLRI said that the increasing quantum of the stored salt mixture necessitated development and implementation of technology solutions for recovery of commercially acceptable materials, thereby minimizing the need for storage. He added that a five-to-seven-tonne-per-day capacity processing plant was being planned at Ranipet and the work is likely to commence next month.

A detailed project report was being prepared and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has promised to lend financial aid. Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated a Common Effluent Treatment Plant in Ranipet virtually from the CLRI campus. CSMCRI officials said laboratory trials have proven successful. “Within 18 months, we want to process the residue salt, separate sodium chloride and sell it to industries,” Sreeram said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zero waste-discharge tanneries
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp