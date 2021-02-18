Class 12 board exam dates announced; No time to revise, say teachers, students

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a much anticipated wait, the State government released the schedule for class 12 board examinations on Wednesday. As against the usual norm of conducting it in the month of March, the exams are scheduled to be held from May 3 to 21, this year, and over eight lakh students are expected to appear. But, according to the schedule, the chemistry exam will be held on May 21, with just a day to study after Biology and Botany exams.

This tight schedule has been a cause for concern among chemistry teachers in Madurai, prompting them to send a petition to the Chief Minister to reschedule the last exam. District co-ordinator of NEET Examination and a PG teacher of Chemistry at Government Higher Secondary School in Parapathi in Madurai, S Vennila Devi, said the students should be given sufficient study leave ahead of the exam. “Usually, the portions will be completed in January and students will write three revision tests. This time, I don’t think, they will be able to write even one,” she said.

While it seems to be a breather for students that the exams have been delayed by two months this time, many are worried about their performance due to ‘lack of enough classes’. “Our classes had been disrupted for months, depriving us of any practical knowledge that majorly helps in exam preparation,” said R Sravanthi, a class 12 student residing in T Nagar.

Another student, H Kailash, said poor internet connection was another major issue during the online classes. “Many a times, calls would get disconnected for a few students midway, but the classes would still go on. Usually, the gap of learning in school would be bridged during tuitions. However, even that took a hit during the pandemic.”

Teachers also felt that online education has been one of the most difficult methods of teaching during the pandemic. “Usually before the exams, children are under a lot of stress. Face-to-face interaction eases their tension. Doubts can also be cleared better, boosting their confidence levels,” said N Prathima, a high school teacher. She added that most of the students were nervous and confused all the while during online classes, especially for subjects that require application, like Mathematics and Economics.

‘Do not pressurize your kids with expectations’

Mental health experts said that parents would need to play a major role in calming their children now. “During these times, parents must not pressurise children with their expectations. Instead, they must assure them not to think too much about the marks. Also, stress might lead to difficultly in sleeping and a loss of appetite. Physical and mental health are inter-connected. Children must be fed nutritious food and enough fluids. Only if they feel healthy, can they prepare well for the exams. Even a mild dehydration during these times could trigger paranoia,” said P Vasanth, a psychiatrist from Guindy.

On the topic of alleviated stress levels, KPO Suresh, State secretary of the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association (TNPGTA), said: “The government should cancel the Common Examination for this academic year and provide an all-pass for all students. For college entry, some other mechanism could be introduced, such as a separate examination by each college.”

BOARD EXAM SCHEDULE

May 3: Language

May 5: English

May 7: Communication English/ Ethics and Indian Culture/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Bio Chemistry/ Advanced Language (Tamil)/ Home Science/ Political Science and Statistics May 11 -- Physics/ Economics/ Computer Technology

May 17: Mathematics/ Zoology/ Commerce/ Microbiology/ Nutrition and Dietetics/ Textile and Dress Designing/ Food Service Management/ Agricultural Science/ Nursing (General)/ Nursing Vocational

May 19: Biology/ Botany/ History/ Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Basic Electrical Engineering/ Basic Electronics Engineering/ Basic Civil Engineering/ Basic Automobile Engineering/ Basic Mechanical Engineering/ Textile Technology/ Office Management and Secretaryship

May 21: Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Geography

(The exams will commence at 10 am and end at 1.15 pm)