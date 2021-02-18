Court summons HR&CE official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A joint commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, who is incharge of the Srirangam temple, has been summoned by Madras High Court for failing to comply with a court’s direction on constituting committee to oversee the rituals in the temple.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the officer may have to face contempt of court proceeding. The official has been asked to appear before the court in person on February 8 and explain his actions.

On January 6, the bench had directed the officer to constitute a committee for conducting Urchavams in Sri Ranganathaswamy temple comprising religious leaders and department officers. The court also directed the department to file a status report in six weeks.

When the plea came up for hearing, the petitioner Rangarajan Narasimhan informed the court that the committee has not been constituted citing Covid-19. He alleged that religious functions and rites are not conducted as per shastras but as per the whims and fancies of the HR&CE Department.