Didn't come here with any ulterior motive, says Tamilisai after taking charge as Puducherry Guv

PUDUCHERRY: Tamilisai Soundararajan, who took over the additional charge as the Lt Governor of Puducherry on Thursday, said that she will be a 'people's governor' and will not infringe upon the powers of the elected government or interfere in their rights and will function within the realms of the constitutional framework.

Soon after taking the charge, she said in a press conference that everybody's rights will be protected. “I know the rights of the Governor, Lt Governor, Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, and officials, and the rights of all will be protected,” Soundararajan said.

With speculations about her posting just ahead of the election, Tamilisai said that she did not come here with any ulterior motives. “It is just a speculation. The Honorable President and Prime minister thought that I should be here. Whatever duties are given to me, I will be a servant to the people of Puducherry,” she said.

With Puducherry in the middle of a political turmoil, Tamilisai said that she was aware of the petition given by the opposition parties to her seeking a direction to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his government’s majority. Affirming to handle it “effectively within the constitutional powers and within the purview of law”, she said that she would analyse and look into it today. Even as some leaders have sought appointment to meet with her, she has assured that she will meet leaders of both ruling and opposition parties

Soundararajan further stated that she will be a sister to the people of Puducherry and they should have faith in her. "I will take care of Puducherry along with Telangana like a mother who takes good care of her twins," she said, assuring to analyse the problems faced by the people of Puducherry.

On the first day in office, Soundararajan signed a file granting approval for the release of financial assistance for Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribe people. Incidentally, this file had been pending with Kiran Bedi. The second file was pertaining to assistance to people with HIV/AIDS.

With employment being an issue, she said that the vacant land will be utilized for promoting industrial investment and tourism projects, through which new jobs will be generated. She also assured to look into the issue of PDS distribution and ensure that "no one goes hungry."

Expressing concern over the low response to Covid vaccination, she said that she will visit hospitals and creating awareness. “Twenty-five countries are waiting for our vaccine but we are hesitating to take the vaccine. We should be very proud to take our vaccine,” she said, adding that her husband and children who are medicos have already been inoculated.

Tamilisai, who is the first Lt governor of the UT to take oath in Tamil, said that she was very happy that she could take the oath of office in her mother tongue. On the allegation that Tamil officers in Puducherry are being sidelined by those from North India, she said that as long as Tamilisai is the Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamil people, and Tamil language will be respected. The door of Raj Nivas will be open for people and there will be no barrier between her and the people, she said adding that Raj Nivas will be a" Praja Bhavan".

Earlier in the day, she met with the former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and thanked her for her services.