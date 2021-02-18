STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government doctors in TN wear ‘demand badges’ to work

Published: 18th February 2021 03:58 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors associated with the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA) wore ‘demand badges’ to work, putting forward their demand for pay hike, recruitment of more doctors and solatium for doctors who died of Covid, among others. 

The doctors rued that both the State and Central government doctors join the profession after MBBS with the same base salary at  Rs 56,100. However, as per the 7th pay commission, after completion of 13 years, a Central government doctor earns Rs  1,23,000 while the State government doctor earns Rs 86,000. 

The association members said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar promised to meet their demands in 2019, but nothing has been done.As a result, more than 10,000 doctors across the State would be wearing the ‘demand badges’ for two weeks starting February 17. Dr S Perumal Pillai, Executive Member, FOGDA, said they are yet to receive their  Covid relief and one month special pay for Covid work. “We request the government to meet all our demands,” Dr Perumal told Express.

Besides, the government is yet to pay Covid solatium of Rs 50 lakh for the families of doctors who died and Rs 2 lakh for doctors who were infected during work. Dr G Ravindranath of Doctors’ Association For Social Equality (DASE), said the demands of the doctors of FOGDA also aim to benefit the general public. 

Demands

Implement G.O. 354 and pay hike after completion of 5, 9, 11, and 12 years instead of the present 8, 15, 17 and 20 years 
Salary at pay band 4 scale-after completion of 12 years of service and not 20 years 
Recruit more doctors as per patient inflow, timely promotion and 50 per cent service quota for MD and MS 
Know this: They said that because of the lack of implementation of the G.O., doctors in the State end up earning at least Rs 40,000 lesser than Central government doctors

