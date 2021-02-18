Is this the last straw? Farmers allege delay in procurement by DPCs

Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR/NAGAPATTINAM: Their day begins at the crack of dawn, with high hopes of reaping it rich. The plethora of hurdles they come across, from natural calamities to financial constraints, does not deter them from doing their best to raise a bumper crop. However, the biggest

worry comes at the very end of an arduous journey in the form of issues related to procurement.

For farmers of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, 2020 was close to being a nightmarish year. Tackling all hurdles, those who have brought their harvest to Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) allege delay in procurement coming like the proverbial last straw on camel’s back. Though the issues of same kind surface every year, officials don’t seem to plan properly to ensure smooth procurement, allege farmers.

PS Masilamani, a farmer from Tiruvarur and State deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, says, “In many DPCs, procurement of paddy is slow. Only around 600 bags are being procured at a centre each day, when they have to actually procure 1,000 bags to clear the stock fast. Farmers wait for days at some DPCs to sell their produce.”

Another farmer, Mohan, rues, “To safeguard the paddy, we are forced to stay at the DPCs for days. Many of us sleep at the centres and the cold weather affects the health of the aged .”Unexpected rain can add up to their woes, some of them say. ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, a farmer-representative from Nagapattinam district, says, “Moisture content in the paddy kept at DPCs will increase if there are sudden showers. This might lead to germination and , in turn, affect the income of farmers for no fault of their. Fast procurement can help avoid all this.”

Replying to allegation on sluggish pace of procurement, official sources in Tiruvarur district said the pace has been stepped up and directions sent to procure 1,000 bags per day. However, farmers say that despite increasing the number of DPCs, the problem of farmers being kept waiting still continues.

An officer says, “Farmers are using harvester machines these days. So, all of them bring their produce to DPCs at a time. That is why we are not able to procure all the paddy very fast. Though we distribute tokens to farmers mentioning time, they bring their produce even before that.”Allegations on DPC staff demanding bribe from farmers to procure paddy have also been making the rounds.

T Murugesan, a farmer from Maruthuvakkudi in Thanjavur district, says, “The staff at the DPC in Nagakudi located near my village have been demanding Rs 30 to Rs 50 for a 40-kg paddy bag during procurement. The norm is to weigh only 40.6 kg per bag, including the weight of the gunny bag. However, the staff are weighing 41.200 kg to 42.5 kg, resulting in more loss to farmers.”Officials of TNCSC, when contacted, say that action is being taken based on specific complaints.

Elaborating problems faced by DPC workers, S Chandrakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) workers Union says, “Drivers of lorries contracted by TNCSC headquarters demand a bribe of Rs 6 to Rs 10 for every bag of paddy from DPC staff to transport procured paddy to warehouses. The DPC staff, in turn, ‘recover’ this from farmers. Besides, the wage of loadmen at the DPCs is only Rs 2 per bag, against Rs 15 per bag for those working at outside markets. The loss of weight in procured paddy stored at DPCs due to natural causes like loss of moisture while waiting to be transported is borne by workers at the centres. Each staff has to pay between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh per season for this loss. Those who do not pay will not be appointed the next season.”There is a demand from farmers that if DPC workers are paid adequately by the TNCSC, several issues can be addressed.

‘Arupathi’ P Kalyanam, a farmer-representative from Mayiladuthurai district, says, “The movement of paddy from DPCs to warehouses should be increased so that the farmers do not have to wait at the DPCs. TNCSC should take strict action against the corrupt who do not follow guidelines.”Replying to allegations, K Shanmmuganathan, Senior Regional Manager of TNCSC, says they are ready to take action against supervisors and DPC workers if farmers pinpoint at where corruption prevails. “We are working to improve the speed of movement from DPCs to warehouses,” he adds.

A General Manager of TNCSC (Marketing Division) based in Chennai, says, “There is no compromise on winnowing and moisture grading of paddy brought to DPCs. We are procuring and paying farmers accordingly. We are procuring up to 1,000 bags every day. Paddy stagnation for a day or two is inevitable. There could be a delay in some DPCs due to spike in arrival of paddy crops. We are observing where there is a spike, sending additional trucks to the DPCs, trying to clear the bags as soon as possible. Three teams have been formed to curb corruption. These include a vigilance team from the head office of TNCSC, squads under the Senior Regional Managers of delta districts and revenue official teams initiated by Collectors. We will suspend any DPC staff and dismiss any worker proven guilty. We urged the farmers not to pay bribe at the DPCs, but alert us through the contact numbers given outside every DPC.”