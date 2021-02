By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Describing the removal of Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry as a delayed action, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said, “This is nothing but the last effort of the BJP to cheat people of the Union Territory.”

Stalin charged that Bedi remained a stumbling block to functioning of the elected government and blocked schemes. The Central government allowed her to function as a de facto CM and she was removed just three months ahead of the elections.”