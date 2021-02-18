STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Who gave her the right to decide?’ RaGa on ousted Kiran Bedi

Launching a direct attack on PM Modi, Gandhi said that the PM had not allowed the elected government of the Union Territory to carry out a single work during the entire term.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:01 AM

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students in Puducherry on Wednesday | Express

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after the twin paradoxical events in Puducherry, one which favoured and one which went against the Congress-led government there, the former AICC president, Rahul Gandhi, flew down to the beach town on Wednesday and exhorted the masses to stand against the BJP, “which was imposing itself through the office of the L-G”.

While he picked the thread of the Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi’s sudden removal the previous evening, he was mum on the crisis staring at the V Narayanasamy government, after another MLA resigned earlier that day, reducing the government to a minority.

Addressing a rally at the ATF grounds, Gandhi assured the people that when the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will ensure that no Lieutenant Governor  is allowed to decide the future of  Puducherry. Referring to the “interference” of Kiran Bedi in the Narayanasamy government’s day-to-day affairs, Gandhi said, “Some L-G from somewhere should not have the right to determine your future. Your future should be decided by a leader chosen by the people of Puducherry. The Government of India should stop  trying to create a bad future,” he said, driving home the point about the Centre’s intervention through the gubernatorial office.

Stating that Kiran Bedi did not understand the traditions of the region and that she did not grow up there, Gandhi asked, “On what basis did she run the government? Who gave her the right to decide and how dare she does it?”

Rahul Gandhi added, “Puducherry might be small, but it is as important as any other State in the country. It does not belong to someone from outside and it is not a personal property of anybody.”Stating that the upcoming election was a battle for the spirit of Puducherry, Gandhi said, “We are committed to ensure that your vote will protect your aspirations. The Congress will defend the culture, tradition, religion, history and heritage of the region. The relationship between Puducherry and the country should be of mutual respect,” he said.

Launching a direct attack on PM Modi, Gandhi said that the PM had not allowed the elected government of the Union Territory to carry out a single work during the entire term. “The PM has insulted the voters through the office of the L-G. Through her (Kiran Bedi), he has sent a message that your vote does not matter,” he said.

He said, “Anybody who stands against the government is branded a criminal and anti-national. According to them, there is only one idea in the country. Whatever Modi imagines, the country should imagine; whatever idea comes to his mind should be the idea of the country; and whatever Modi says through Man Ki Baat, India should listen.” Gandhi added, “A person cannot get justice from the Judiciary without being worried about what will happen to him, bills are being passed without any discussions, elected leaders are not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha because one man thinks not as the PM, but as the king.” Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, AICC leaders KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sanjay Dutt, Peter Alphonse, other ministers and MLAs attended the rally.

Opposition seeks trust vote
Puducherry: The Opposition parties in Puducherry, led by Leader of Opposition, N Rangasamy, submitted a memorandum to the L-G office on Wednesday, seeking a direction to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove majority on the floor of the House. The Congress government lost its majority, and its strength has been reduced to 14 in the House, said A Anbazhagan, AIADMK floor leader. Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundarajan, who was given additional charge as the L-G, is set to be sworn in today

Puducherry Elections Puducherry Rahul Gandhi Kiran Bedi
