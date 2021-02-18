STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why rely on JICA for Madurai AIIMS: Stalin

Taking a dig at the Central and State governments, DMK President MK Stalin asked why Madurai should depend on Japan to construct All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Published: 18th February 2021 03:46 AM

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking a dig at the Central and State governments, DMK President MK Stalin asked why Madurai should depend on Japan to construct All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).Addressing a gathering at ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ election campaign, Stalin said that the Central government has allocated Rs 726 crore for Andhra Pradesh to construct AIIMS, Rs 932 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 882 crore for West Bengal, Rs 702 crore for Uttar Pradesh, Rs 597 crore for Punjab, Rs 314 crore for Assam and Rs 750 crore for Himachal Pradesh. 

“Only a sum of Rs 12 crore has been allocated for Tamil Nadu. Did they fail to allocate more because Modi thought that the BJP and its ally is anyway not going to win in the upcoming Assembly elections? The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that Madurai AIIMS will be funded by Japanese agency. Is Madurai in India or in Japan ? If Japan deny the fund, won’t Madurai get the AIIMS?” he asked.
Further alleging malpractice in the execution of projects under Smart City Mission Programme, Stalin said that only those projects that earn commission for the governing party are being implemented under the scheme.


