STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will give PwD and elderly 5 days’ time to apply for postal ballot: EC

The final list of such voters will be made available to all political parties.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

postal ballot, ballot paper

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that people with disabilities (PwD) and those aged above 80 years would be given five days’ time to apply for voting through postal ballots after elections for the Tamil Nadu Assembly is notified. The final list of such voters will be made available to all political parties.

The submission was made in response to a batch of pleas moved by the DMK and others challenging the Constitutional validity of the amendments made to the Conduct of Election Rules under the Representation of People Act and subsequent notifications to facilitate voting through ballots for PwD and elderly.

The petitioners claimed that newly-added section 60 (c) of the Representation of People Act went against the basic spirit of the Constitution in as much as it violates secrecy in voting guaranteed in direct elections, which is a sine qua non for ensuring free and fair elections. “Secrecy in voting is guaranteed in the Act, which forms the fundamental foundation for free and fair polls and establishing a parliamentary democracy,” the petitioners said.

“Section 60 (c) permits the executive to entitle any person for postal ballots, allowing them to skip visiting the polling booth and escape political parties’ audit. Therefore, such unbridled power is antithesis and arbitrary to law and is liable to be quashed,” they added.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recorded the submissions and directed the ECI to file an affidavit by February 22, detailing when a list of such persons will be made available to political parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission PwD Madras High Court TN assembly elections Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp