Born fair in an unfair world: Infant killed by his father in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for throwing on the floor and strangling his eight-day-old boy. The incident took place near Orathur in Cuddalore district on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, E Raju (35), a car driver, got married in April 2020 and they had a baby one week ago.A source from Orathur police station said, “Raju and his wife had constant arguments because of the man’s suspicious nature. Ever since the baby was born, he was suspicious if the child was his as the baby had a fairer complexion than the parents.”

“At 11 pm on Wednesday night, when his wife was feeding the baby, Raju grabbed the newborn by his legs and threw him to the floor. He also strangled the baby to death.

He was not in an intoxicated condition during the incident. Though the mother took him to a hospital, doctors pronounced him brought dead,” police said. Based on a complaint, Orathur police arrested Raju.