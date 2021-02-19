STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Discrimination in fund allocation? HC seeks report

The petitioner also sought for the court to restrain all the 253 developmental works that have been allotted to the Kumarapalayam area.

Published: 19th February 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a detailed report on the plea moved by a panchayat president, alleging discrimination in the allotment of infrastructure works to a particular locality in Namakkal district.

The issue pertains to V Thamaraiselvan, president of Animur panchayat, Namakkal, alleging that not even a single rupee had been allotted for the panchayat since he assumed office. The petitioner also sought for the court to restrain all the 253 developmental works that have been allotted to the Kumarapalayam area.

During the hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the petitioner’s contention was factually incorrect since the funds were allocated considering the requirement of the areas. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State to file a detailed report on the plea. The authorities were directed to forward the order details of the 253 projects to the petitioner within a week and adjourned the plea to March 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp