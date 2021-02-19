Discrimination in fund allocation? HC seeks report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a detailed report on the plea moved by a panchayat president, alleging discrimination in the allotment of infrastructure works to a particular locality in Namakkal district.

The issue pertains to V Thamaraiselvan, president of Animur panchayat, Namakkal, alleging that not even a single rupee had been allotted for the panchayat since he assumed office. The petitioner also sought for the court to restrain all the 253 developmental works that have been allotted to the Kumarapalayam area.

During the hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the petitioner’s contention was factually incorrect since the funds were allocated considering the requirement of the areas. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State to file a detailed report on the plea. The authorities were directed to forward the order details of the 253 projects to the petitioner within a week and adjourned the plea to March 4.