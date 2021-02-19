STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of pathway forces TN villagers to take funeral procession through neck-deep river

It has been the norm for people of Old Athikuppam village, falling under Tirupathur block, to carry the body on their shoulders to cross the river.

Published: 19th February 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Old Athikuppam cross the river while carrying the body of an elderly man for the funeral on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Without a proper pathway to a burial ground along the banks of a river in Tirupathur district, the relatives of the dead have to move through neck-deep water to cross the river to perform the last rites.

It has been the norm for people of Old Athikuppam village, falling under Tirupathur block, to carry the body on their shoulders to cross the river.

It happened yet again on Thursday when 62-year-old Raman passed away. His relatives and fellow villagers blocked the road in their village demanding a permanent solution to the problem.

“This has been happening for a long. We have been demanding restoration of the pathway for accessing the burial ground but nothing materialised,” rued a villager.

They placed the body in the middle of the road during the protest. Local police and revenue department officers intervened to pacify them.

Later, the relatives of the elderly man carried his body on their shoulders to move through the neck-deep water to cross the Pampar river before performing the funeral.

A check dam raised across the river has led to water stagnating forever making things worse.

Earlier, the villagers of Old Athikuppam had been using a pathway running through private land owned by Jayaraman. Last year, he raised a fence around the land denying access to the villagers.

Revenue department officers said that Jayaraman erected a fence around his land last year after some people damaged his tree. When the villagers had complained against blocking the pathway, the Tirupathur Tahsildar issued Jayaraman a notice under section 133 of CrPC to remove the fencing and make the space available for public use.

However, he had approached Madras High Court and obtained a stay.

When queried about the issue, Tirupathur Tahsildar M Mohan said, “Steps are being taken to get the stay vacated. Once we can do it, the fencing can be removed and the pathway can be restored for public use.”

Yet, an alternative site was earmarked for the burial of bodies but the villagers are not willing to use it, instead, they are adamant about passing through Jayaraman’s land, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupathur block funeral procesion burial ground Tamil Nadu Old Athikuppam village
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp