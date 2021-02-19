Madurai: Mystery shrouds death of newborn

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The rural police have started an investigation after a newborn was brought dead to Government District Head Quarters Hospital in Usilampatti on Wednesday night. According to the police, the newborn was the third girl child born to couple - Sivapriyanka and Chinnaswamy, a van driver.

“The eldest girl, who is 7 years old is paraplegic and the second girl, 2.5 years old, is speech impaired,” they said. The deceased girl was born on February 12 at a government medical facility in Palani in Dindigul district and Sivapriyanka returned to K Paraipatti village in Madurai along with her newborn a few days ago.

Sources said that when the woman brought the newborn to the hospital, the baby had a few nail marks on her nose. “During questioning, Sivapriyanka claimed that the bay was fed cow’s milk as she did not drink breast milk. The woman claimed that she took the baby to the hospital as she fell unconscious within a few hours after taking cow’s milk,” they said.

Uthapanayakanur police registered a case under 174 (3) CrPC. Later, ADSP (CAW) Vanitha and member of Child Welfare Committee B Pandiarajan conducted separate inquiries. A police officer said that the girl’s body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital on Friday for postmortem examination.

“It is too early to say whether the girl was killed or not. During the preliminary inquiry, the family members maintained that the death was accidental. The police are waiting for the postmortem report to decide the further course of action,” he added.