PM Modi likely to visit TN again on March 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tamil Nadu again on March 1. This would be his third visit to the poll-bound State within a fortnight. “March 1 is one of the few tentative dates on which the Prime Minister could visit Tamil Nadu.

The place or places of visit and details of the programmes are yet to be decided,” official sources said. There are indications that the PM may address a public meeting during this visit, too.

In the coming days, many top BJP leaders are visiting various places across TN. While Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be at Villupuram and Salem in the coming weeks, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit in a day or two.