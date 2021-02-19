Plea challenging airing of Thirukoil TV dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging a GO that proposed to start an exclusive channel — Thirukoil TV — using funds from the HR&CE department to air temple programmes. The issue pertains to the Indic Collective Trust, an NGO, moving a plea to restrain the department from allocating Rs 8.77 crore for the channel, in December 2020.

According to the petitioner, as per the HR&CE Act, the common goods fund is created to enable voluntary contributions out of the surplus funds of religious institutions apart from private contributions. The State argued that the decision to allocate funds was a policy decision and was for the benefit of the temples and their heritage.

Justices R Mahadevan and Anita Sumanth, dismissing the plea, said, “The concept of a channel to disseminate spiritual enquiry, ancient but timeless teachings of seers, is nothing novel. The proposed channel will, we fondly hope, effectively showcase the significant wealth of philosophy, and culture that India is privy to.”