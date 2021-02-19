Providing a global platform to local artisans: Flipkart inks pact with TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs) of the State into the fold, e-commerce giant Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (MTIPB).

The partnership, under the Flipkart Samarth programme, will enable local artisans, weavers, and craftsmen to showcase their hallmark products. The MTIPB will support Flipkart’s engagement with State-owned or affiliated enterprises and undertakings that work with local artisans, weavers, crafts producers and farmers to provide training and support.

The State is a world-known destination for consumers who are in search of some of the finest handicrafts in India, such as celestial figures in bronze, brass lamps, rosewood carvings, sandalwood carvings and more. “There are 294 Industrial Cooperative Societies functioning under the department. Many of them are involved in production of handicrafts. This pact will link these societies to a national market for their products,” said State Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, Anu George.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said: “Flipkart Samarth seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans and weavers by extending incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support. This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities. Collaboration with the State government is yet another step towards this.”

The programme, launched in 2019, aims to build a sustainable and inclusive platform for under-served, domestic communities and businesses to empower them with greater opportunities and better livelihood. Flipkart Samarth is now able to support the livelihood of over 7,50,000 artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India and is working towards bringing more such sellers to the platform.

Recently, Flipkart had also announced the availability of a Tamil interface for shoppers on the platform, bringing it closer to consumers in the State. The MoU was signed in the presence of Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin and was attended by key dignitaries from the MSME department.