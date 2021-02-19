Puducherry CM breaks silence on 'mistranslation' row, says woman wasn't audible

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Reacting to the viral video in which he is seen wrongly translating a fisherwoman's grievance to Rahul Gandhi during his programme at Solainagar fishing village, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said it was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to tarnish his image and lower the dignity of his government.

Narayanasamy clarified that the woman was not audible and since he had visited the area before and after cyclone Nivar, he informed Rahul Gandhi accordingly. He presented videos of him accompanied by AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan and officials wearing raincoats visiting the place after the cyclone to enquire about their wellbeing of the people.

The Chief Minister also presented another video of the same woman later clarifying that it was a mistake committed by her while speaking. Narayanasamy said that since it has been circulated nationwide, he has posted the video of his visiting the village during the cyclone on his Twitter handle and Facebook.

Narayanasamy said that those who left Congress for BJP should stop such acts forthwith. If they want a confrontation, it should be direct one instead of circulating misinformation among the people.