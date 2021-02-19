STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM breaks silence on 'mistranslation' row, says woman wasn't audible

Narayanasamy presented videos of him accompanied by AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan and officials wearing raincoats visiting the place after the cyclone.

Published: 19th February 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Pondicherry chief minister V Narayanasamy interact with fishing community in Puducherry.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Pondicherry chief minister V Narayanasamy interact with fishing community in Puducherry. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Reacting to the viral video in which he is seen wrongly translating a fisherwoman's grievance to Rahul Gandhi during his programme at Solainagar fishing village, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said it was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to tarnish his image and lower the dignity of his government.

Narayanasamy clarified that the woman was not audible and since he had visited the area before and after cyclone Nivar, he informed Rahul Gandhi accordingly.  He presented videos of him accompanied by AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan and officials wearing raincoats visiting the place after the cyclone to enquire about their wellbeing of the people.

READ HERE | Lost in translation? Puducherry woman's complaint to Rahul Gandhi gets 'mistranslated' by CM

The Chief Minister also presented another video of the same woman later clarifying that it was a mistake committed by her while speaking. Narayanasamy said that since it has been circulated nationwide, he has posted the video of his visiting the village during the cyclone on his Twitter handle and Facebook.

Narayanasamy said that those who left Congress for BJP should stop such acts forthwith. If they want a confrontation,  it should be direct one instead of circulating misinformation among the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Puducherry Chief Minister viral video V Narayanasamy
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajan N S
    In all that crowd
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp