Two jailed for killing elephant

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two persons were sentenced to three years imprisonment in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant in the Sirumugai range 10 years ago. The accused A Govindarajan (55), his elder brother A Kanagaraj (58), and their father Ammasai are residents of Sirumugai.

Forest department sources said that the elephant was found dead at Vedar Colony in Odanthurai reserve forest area on October 28, 2009. “The elephant died due to electrocution set up in the Poramboke land, in which the three accused cultivated bananas.

They had installed an electric fence with high voltage in their cultivation land as the elephant had destroyed their banana field,” they added. Meanwhile, Ammasai died amid the trial, and the charge against him stood abated. On Thursday, the Mettupalayam court sentenced the remaining two and slapped a fine amount of Rs 10,000 for each.