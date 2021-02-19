Virudhunagar cracker unit blast toll rises to 21 as woman succumbs

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The death toll from the blast at the Achankulam Sree Mariyammal Fireworks factory has risen to 21 after a 30-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries on Friday morning.

Vai Jeyanthi Mala from Padanthal of Sattur was taken to a private hospital at Madurai with 45 per cent burns on February 12 after the blast and was later referred to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where she was under treatment for the past week. However, she was reported to have died on Friday morning.

Sources said that two more patients with 90 per cent burns are in a critical condition and are being treated. A combination of excess workforce along with illegal sub-leasing of the unit had led to the largest cracker unit mishap in nearly a decade.

While five persons have been arrested by the police, seven others are on the run.