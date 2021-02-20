Cyclone: 72% of Rs 1,715 crore relief for farmers released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has ordered the disbursal of Rs 1,715 crore for farmers hit by cyclones Nivar and Burevi apart from the nonseasonal rainfall in January. According to a media statement issued by the government, 16, 677 hectares of farmlands were hit by Nivar and 2,93,912 hectares by Burevi. The January rainfall affected 6,81,333 hectares of farmlands.

The statement further added that after considering the crop losses, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered disbursal of Rs 20,000 solatium per hectare of paddy, Rs 10,000 per hectare of dryland crops, and Rs 25,000 per hectare for perennial crops.

Rs 32.59 crore has been allocated for the cyclone Nivar solatium while Rs 565.45 crore has been allocated for Burevi and Rs 1,116.96 crore for the nonseasonal rain damaged areas. A total of Rs 1,715.02 crore has been allocated for affected farmers. Of that amount, the statement said, Rs 1,239.80 crore has already been disbursed. The rest of the amount would also be disbursed soon.

CM offers solatium to 25 bereaved families

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday expressed condolences to families of 25 people, who lost lives in accidents or other mishaps in the State recently. “I have ordered a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.