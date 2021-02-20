Govt staff protest outside Secretariat, detained

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The protest staged by government employees turned tense on Friday after the agitators decided to march down to the Secretariat. The police forcibly removed people from the front of the fort, causing panic. The government employees are on a strike demanding administrative reforms.

They want the new pension scheme to be withdrawn and replaced with the old scheme. They wanted the vacancies to be filled up. They also wanted the administration to stop outsourcing work. The protest was held at the Chepauk Stadium. Officials from the administration came to the spot to negotiate, but it ended in an argument.

A few people removed the barricades and tried to move towards the Secretariat. While only a few managed to reach the Secretariat, they held a protest there, too, outside the gates before they were forcibly removed.

All the protesters were detained in a marriage hall nearby and let go in the evening.