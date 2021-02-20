Panchayat school in TN's Pudukkotai district receives ISO certification

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTAI: The Panchayat Union Middle School in Avanathankotta village in Aranthangi has become the first government middle school in Pudukkotai district to receive ISO certification from the Quality Research Organisation in New Delhi.

Headmistress P Kalaiselvi said the school has been plastic free since 2018.

Started as a project for Independence Day in 2018, the plastic-free campus idea became a way of life for students and teachers. No plastic products are allowed in the school, including water bottles, scales, pens, pencil boxes, bags or water cans. The school has even changed all chairs from plastic to steel. All students have been given steel water bottles and cloth bags.

P Kalaiselvi said, "We want our school to be a role model to others. We have good infrastructure and also provide quality education. We have a van that picks up and drops students free of cost. We have also started the morning meal scheme for students. We have two smart classrooms, huge playgrounds and toilets."

Baskaran, a teacher in the middle school said, "The idea was to create environmental awareness among students. They will then start following all this at home and be an inspiration to their family members. We also have a double bag scheme. Students have one school bag at home and one at school. They take home only those books that are needed for that day's homework ."

