PM Modi to inaugurate JIPMER Karaikal campus, Marie building in Puducherry on February 25

The inauguration of the Marie building by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on February 12 was postponed by former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi after she was not invited though it was funded by the Centre

Published: 20th February 2021 02:16 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the JIPMER Karaikal complex and lay the foundation stone for phase II of the campus as well as inaugurate the historic Marie building, reconstructed with finance from the World Bank on Beach Road, and other projects during his visit on February 25.

The inauguration of the Marie building by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on February 12 was postponed by former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi stating that the government of India representative and herself were not invited for the function though it was funded by the central government.

Briefing newsmen, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs, said the Prime Minister will arrive in Puducherry at 11.30 a.m on February 25 and participate in a government function at 12.30 p.m to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects, all at an auditorium at JIPMER Puducherry.

He will inaugurate the capital dredging of the mini port at Uppalam to be developed under Sagarmala project and lay the foundation stone for roads, hostel, track in a stadium under the Khelo India scheme and others.

After the completion of the government programme, he will participate in a public function organised by the BJP at AFT grounds.

