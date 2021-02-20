STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Pricey’ curry leaves fail to enhance taste

Published: 20th February 2021 04:55 AM

Image of sambar under preparation used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The first thing that pops up in our mind when we think about South Indian cuisine is idli and dosa, but that’s not all the region has to offer. These popular dishes are incomplete without the mouth-watering sambar (the spicy lentil soup), among other delicacies from the region.

Besides the spices and tanginess of tamarind, the modest curry leaves helps enhance the taste. The must-have item in most South Indian kitchens is fast becoming a luxury. What cost anywhere between Rs 30-50 per kg a few weeks ago now costs a whopping Rs 110-120 per kg at the Gandhi Market in Tiruchy.

Vendors say the sudden doubling of the price is due to a shortage in supply. K Jaishankar, a wholesale trader at the Gandhi Market said, “ Due to incessant rainfall over the last few months, several farmers have lost crops.

Due to this there is a shortage in supply and a subsequent increase in demand has led to spike in price. We expect the rates to remain high for a few more days.” In the wholesaler market, curry leaves are sold for around Rs 90-100 per kg, added the traders.

