Six from Puducherry held for killing man in Neelanka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people from Puducherry were arrested on Thursday, hours after they allegedly murdered a 33-year-old history-sheeter in broad daylight in Neelankarai. They were caught based on a complaint the victim’s wife lodged with the Neelankarai police.

The deceased was identified as Jerome Prabhu, and those arrested are Udaya Kumar (32), Jana alias Vimal Raj (24), KGF alias Goutham (25), Vigneswaran (24), Thenn alias Pennarasan (24), and Manikantan (32). The police said the gang hacked Prabhu to death in front of his rented house on Vaithilingal Road when he returned from a shop.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that Prabhu had lived in Puducherry and had various cases, including murder, pending against him in the UT. In 2019, Prabhu and his gang allegedly killed one Anbu Rajini using a bomb, the police said, adding that Prabhu shifted his family to Neelankarai in Chennai.

Rajini’s men, headed by Anbu Maniyam, kept track of Prabhu in Chennai through one Manikantan, a resident of Injambakkam, based on whose information murder was committed on Thursday.