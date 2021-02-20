STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veda Nilayam case: HC disposes State’s appeal 

State wanted all the cases to be tagged before first bench

A four-year-old file picture of former CM J Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Friday disposed of the State appeal moved against the order of the single judge in the Veda Nilayam petition by directing the State to keep the keys of the former CM’s house without depositing them in the HC registry. 

The issue pertains to the state government moving an appeal at the High Court challenging the interim directions made by a single judge in the petitions moved by Deepak and Deepa, nephew and niece of the late AIADMK supremo seeking a stay to the entire proceedings.

During the hearing on Friday, the state argued before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that there are pending pleas in other benches challenging the acquisition proceedings, compensation pleas.

The state sought that such pending pleas be tagged before the bench.  The counsel for income tax also submitted that it is yet to recover Rs 36 crore dues from the Veda Nilayam house, which was attached by it in 2007.

However, the State said that the government has already deposited over Rs 67 crore in the city civil court. The court refusing to concur with the submissions moved by the state disposed of the present appeal by directing the government keep the keys but should not open it until the single judge orders.

