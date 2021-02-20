STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Withdrawal of cases over Kudankulam protest next?

In his petition, Udayakumar stated the youth of Kudankulam, Idinthakarai and Koothankuzhi are unable to find jobs because of the cases against them.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:10 AM

Kudankulam nuclear power plant. (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: A day  after People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy Coordinator S P Udayakumar petitioned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, demanding withdrawal of cases registered against those who protested against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), the Chief Minister on Friday hinted that his government was also considering dropping charges on those who protested against the Kudankulam Project. .

In his petition, Udayakumar stated the youth of Kudankulam, Idinthakarai and Koothankuzhi are unable to find jobs because of the cases against them. “The youth are unable to apply for passport and police verification certificate,” he said. Udayakumar said police have registered 105 cases against protesters. 

“The protest against KKNPP lasted from 2011 to 2014. The police had registered around 350 cases. Of which, 213 cases were withdrawn by the State and 31 cases were dropped based on a Madras High Court order.

However, the police had filed chargesheets in 37 cases and another 68 cases are in FIR stage,” he said. On Friday, Udayakumar thanked Palaniswami, who, announced in Kadayanallur that the government would consider withdrawing the cases.

